Twelve ‘neatly’ packed bags of cocaine

AN Armagh man who was caught in Dungannon with 12 bags of cocaine with a street value of £12,000, was told he was ‘fortunate’ he was only charged with possession of the Class A drugs.

Gareth Burns (23) of College Glebe in Armagh city received a three month sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates court.

He was detected in Springdale in Dungannon on February 23 after police spoke to two males who were standing beside a Volkswagen Golf which had two females seated in the back. The police officers noticed a suspicious smell and on searching the vehicle found 12 clear bags containing white powder under the front passenger seat. Burns said they belonged to him and that he was addicted to cocaine.

Advertisement

personal use

During police interview he claimed the cocaine was for his own use. The court was told there was 14 grams of the Class A drug worth £1,200.

Defence solicitor Kevin McCawley described Burns as a “general farm operative who is an industrious young man hitherto a good citizen not in this type of trouble before”.

Mr McCawley explained that the defendant has the medical condition ADHD and “went off the rails completely” when his relationship broke down.

He added, “His parents are very disappointed in his behaviour.

“He handed over the drugs straight away at the roadside. He has a very limited record and I don’t expect he will be in court again.

“There was a large amount but nothing to suggest that anything else was going on here. He has sought help from his GP. This has been a salutary lesson for him”.

Advertisement

reference

A reference was also handed to the court on behalf of Burns’ employer.

Imposing the suspended jail sentence, District Judge Sean O’Hare said to the defendant, “All the bags were neatly packed in your car.

“They were drugs of high value. You can consider yourself fortunate you were dealt with in this court and not elsewhere. The prosecution is happy to accept that they were for your own use.

“It is in your interest to repay the faith put in you by your employer”.