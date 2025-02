TWO men accused with the manslaughter and murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg in September 2023 appeared in court today for their preliminary inquiry.

Adam Acheson, 29, of Baron Square Court, Drumquin, is charged with murder, perverting the course of justice, common assault, dangerous driving and affray and Jeffrey Bustard, 29, of Drumleagh Church Road, Newtownstewart, is charged with affray and manslaughter.

The charges are in connection with the attack of Castlederg man Conor Browne on September 2 2023.

The father-of-one was attacked outside a bar in the Tyrone town and died in hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Both men appeared for a short hearing at Strabane Magistrates Court today via video-link from Maghaberry prison.

The charges against both men were read out and Bustard and Acheson both said they understood them and had received written confirmation of the charges.

A Public Prosecution Service representative said they believed that there was a Prime Face case and this was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan.

Both accused said they would not be giving any evidence at this time.

The two men were remanded in custody to appear before Laganside Court in Belfast at a date to be set.