Detectives investigating a reported shooting incident in the Coalisland area last Wednesday have made two arrests.

On October 30, a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday November 5, observant officers carrying out enquiries in the town noted a number of people behaving unusually.

Advertisement

“A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

“They both remain in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.