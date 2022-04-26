Two arrested in connection with paramilitary offences in Strabane

TWO men have been arrested in Strabane today by police investigating offences linked to the INLA republican paramilitary group.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested two men, aged 59 years old and 64 years old, under the Terrorism Act and both are currently in custody.

A 40-year-old man arrested in Derry last night, also under the Terrorism Act and in relation to this ongoing investigation, remains in custody.

Also in Strabane today, police were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of the town where a funeral was being held.

A police spokesperson said, “Evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed.”