Two arrested in connection with paramilitary offences in Strabane

TWO men have been arrested in Strabane today by police investigating offences linked to the INLA republican paramilitary group.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested two men, aged 59 years old and 64 years old, under the Terrorism Act and both are currently in custody.
A 40-year-old man arrested in Derry last night, also under the Terrorism Act and in relation to this ongoing investigation, remains in custody.
Also in Strabane today, police were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of the town where a funeral was being held.
A police spokesperson said, “Evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)