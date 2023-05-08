Two arrests made following Omagh security alert

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday have made two arrests.

Following a search in the Omagh area last night 56-year-old man was arrested.

A further search was carried out in the Strabane area, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act. Two vehicles were seized for forensic examination.

The men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org