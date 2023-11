POLICE from Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team have charged two people following a pursuit in the Wellington Road area of Enniskillen on Tuesday (November 7).

A man aged 36, was charged with a number of offences including burglary, theft and robbery.

A woman aged 36, was charged with theft.

Both are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today, November 9.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other people, a man aged 26 and a woman aged 28 were both released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.