Two charged with murder of Castlederg father

TWO men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Conor Browne during the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Adam Acheson (28) of Baron Square Court in Drumquin and Jeffrey Bustard (27) of Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart are both charged with the offence on September 2.

They appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, where Acheson was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent.

Acheson, who did not apply for bail, was remanded in custody until September 12.

Meanwhile, a bail application on behalf of Bustard was granted by District Judge, Michael Ranaghan. Bustard was remanded on his own bail of £750 with a £5,000 cash surety – which was put forward by his father – to appear again at Strabane Magistrates Court on September 28 next.

The court was told that Conor Browne sustained multiple injuries including wounds to his chest and cheek, a fracture to his cheek and lacerations to his neck and head.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious and then rushed to surgery. Mr Browne was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon at 2.45pm.

Both Acheson and Bustard were subsequently re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The PSNI are currently awaiting the results of forensic tests and blood swabs taken from the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident was shown in court, while a Detective Constable from the PSNI said that they had prepared a 30-minute compilation of CCTV images from the vicinity.

She said a threat had been made to Bustard in a telephone call to his home. The court was told that this had resulted in him becoming “very scared”.

However, under questioning from defence barrister, Ian Turkington, it emerged that the threat had come from a public house full of people and that those responsible had been spoken to subsequently by the PSNI.

A total of more than 30 witnesses had been identified and had either already given evidence or were in the process of making statements.

District Judge, Michael Ranaghan, granted bail to Bustard on condition that he does not make contact with the co-accused, witnesses or family members of those involved. He has also been ordered to observe a curfew between 10pm and 6am daily, not to enter the towns of Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Sion Mills or Strabane except while travelling to and from work or enter licensed premises.