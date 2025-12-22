Advertisement

Two drunk drivers and banned motorist arrested by Omagh police

  • 22 December 2025
Two drunk drivers and banned motorist arrested by Omagh police
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 December 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE in Omagh have arrested two suspected drunk drivers and a van driver who was banned from the roads.

The arrests were made during the latest checks as part of a pre-Christmas crackdown by local police.

A PSNI spokesperson said the two suspected drunk drivers were arrested on Saturday.

No other details were released about the arrests.

While conducting breath tests on Sunday morning, a van driver stopped by police officers was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The PSNI spokesperson said they will continue to reinforce road safety messages to motorists.

Related posts:

Banned motorist arrested for driving ‘dangerous’ car in Omagh 50 notices issued during police crackdown in Omagh district Man in critical condition after serious assault in Omagh
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

casibomcasibom girişcasibomcasibomjojobetmarsbahisjojobetjojobet