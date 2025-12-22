Two drunk drivers and banned motorist arrested by Omagh police

POLICE in Omagh have arrested two suspected drunk drivers and a van driver who was banned from the roads.

The arrests were made during the latest checks as part of a pre-Christmas crackdown by local police.

A PSNI spokesperson said the two suspected drunk drivers were arrested on Saturday.

No other details were released about the arrests.

While conducting breath tests on Sunday morning, a van driver stopped by police officers was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The PSNI spokesperson said they will continue to reinforce road safety messages to motorists.