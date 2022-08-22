Two in hospital after crash in Dromore

RESIDENTS along the main Dromore to Irvinestown route are living in fear of lives being lost in a collision, a councillor has said, after another serious crash at the weekend left two people in hospital.

The pair were injured in the single-vehicle crash on the Tummery Road in Dromore on Saturday morning.

One of the victims was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with the other taken to Enniskillen.

Advertisement

When police officers attended the scene they found a yellow Ford Transit van in a ditch

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they were called at 8.24am. “NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board to the incident,” said a spokesperson for the emergency service.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was taken to RVH by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Officers attended the scene, where the yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch,” said Sergeant Morton.

“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, one of which is believed to be serious. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 527 of 20/08/22.”

Dromore councillor Glenn Campbell, said reports of this latest collision has caused heightened concern in the local community.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the two people who have been hurt in this crash, and on behalf of the community here, I would wish them a speedy and full recovery,” said Cllr Campbell.

“While, we don’t know the full details, anyone who drives along this road, knows that there is a series of bad corners on it and over the years there have been a lot of accidents. People in the community are living in dread of someone being killed.”

He added, “The Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is due to meet (Fermanagh and Omagh) council on August 31 and I will be raising the Cornamuck realignment scheme which would remove some of these bad corners.

“This project was given the go ahead back in 2016, but nothing has happened since.

“The realignment might not have stopped this latest accident which happened closer to Irvinestown, but it will certainly make the road much safer.”