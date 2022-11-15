Two lorry collision on the Fintona road in Dromore

Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving two lorries on the Fintona Road in Dromore, Omagh at approximately 8.25am today, Tuesday November 15.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from ambulance and fire service -1 Fire Appliance from Omagh attended the incident.

One casualty was removed from their vehicle by Firefighters using cutting equipment. The second casualty self-rescued prior to Firefighter arrival.

Both casualties were taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the incident was dealt with by 9.16am.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam or other footage which could assist, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote 288 of 15/11/22.