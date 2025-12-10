Two men arrested after arson attack on house in Clogher

POLICE have arrested two men following an arson attack in Clogher last night.

​A police spokesperson said: “We received a report at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, 9th December of a house on fire in the Crossowen area, after two males were observed throwing something at the property, which set it alight, before running off.

“Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

​“Substantial damage was caused to the living room, while the front window was smashed by the object thrown into the property.

​“While at the scene, officers observed a blue Mazda driving into the area, before doing a U-turn and quickly driving off. During a subsequent patrol of the area, officers then spotted the same car on Clogher Main Street, before it turned suddenly off the road.

​“After stopping the vehicle, which smelt strongly of petrol, officers spoke with the male driver and passenger, who matched the descriptions of those seen fleeing from the scene of the fire.

“A vehicle search also revealed suspected petrol in the boot, along with two sets of latex gloves.

​“Both men, aged 33 and 37 years old, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

​“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on the 101 number, quoting reference 1457 of 09/12/25.

​“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”