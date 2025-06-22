Two men arrested after massive drugs seizure in Dungannon

TWO men have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £420,000 were seized in Dungannon.

The drugs were found by police during a search of a property at Gorestown Road on Friday afternoon.

The operation was carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Oraganised Crime Branch

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5:20pm on Friday 20th June, a search was conducted at a property in the Gorestown Road area of Dungannon under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“During the proactive policing operation, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £420,000 were seized. The drugs, as well as a sum of money and drugs paraphernalia, have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“As part of the ongoing investigation two men, aged 39 and 24 years old, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

“Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”