Two men arrested after suspected drugs seized in Strabane

Police arrested two men in Strabane yesterday after suspected drugs were seized in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers on patrol shortly before 8pm observed a male acting in a suspicious manner who was seen leaving an area in a vehicle.

“Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and conducted a search during which they seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

Advertisement

“Officers arrested the male driver, age 45 years old, on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug who was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

“Later in the evening, at around 8.30pm, officers attended an address in the town. During a search of a property in the area they seized suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, including a number of suspected cannabis plants.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of drug-related offences including possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs, cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs. This male remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”