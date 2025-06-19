Two men arrested and drugs seized during Tyrone operation

TWO men have been arrested a quantity of drugs seized during a police operation in Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting mobile patrols in the area earlier this week when officers conducted a stop and search of a vehicle and two males.

“This drugs search resulted in two arrests. Further property searches were conducted. A quantity of drugs and cash have been seized,” said the spokesperson.

“The two males have since been bailed and enquiries are ongoing.”

The PSNI have not revealed the exact location of the drug seizure or any more details about the operation.