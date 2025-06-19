BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Two men arrested and drugs seized during Tyrone operation

  • 19 June 2025
Two men arrested and drugs seized during Tyrone operation
A police photo of the drugs seized during the operation.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 June 2025
Less than a minute

TWO men have been arrested a quantity of drugs seized during a police operation in Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting mobile patrols in the area earlier this week when officers conducted a stop and search of a vehicle and two males.

“This drugs search resulted in two arrests. Further property searches were conducted. A quantity of drugs and cash have been seized,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

“The two males have since been bailed and enquiries are ongoing.”

The PSNI have not revealed the exact location of the drug seizure or any more details about the operation.

Related posts:

£1.1m project aims to increase size of Tyrone cemeteries Key meeting tonight to discuss mushroom plant extension Tyrone man never let blindness stop him achieving his dreams

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn