Two men arrested at airport in connection with Coalisland ‘brawl’

TWO men were arrested this morning at Belfast International Airport on suspicion of offences connected to a brawl in Coalisland during the summer.

A number of men were involved in the altercation at Ballynakilly Road on August 27 during which a vehicle was rammed and weapons including knives and a bill hook were reportedly brandished.

The arrested pair, aged 27 and 24, were detained by officers from Dungannon supported by colleagues from Antrim and the Belfast International Airport Constabulary.

“They remain in custody this afternoon,” said a PSNI spokesperson.