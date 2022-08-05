Two men arrested on suspicion of firearms possession

Two men were arrested in Coalisland last night (Thursday) on suspicion of having firearms or imitation firearms in suspicious circumstances.

The arrests came following an incident in the Washingbay Road area at approximately 7.35pm when police received reports that a man had been seen with a firearm.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstance and threats to damage property.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place and threats to damage property.

Both remain in police custody at this time (Friday lunchtime) and enquiries are ongoing.