Two men arrested tonight in connection with Caldwell shooting

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February 2023 have made two arrests.

Two men – aged 37 and 73 – were arrested in the Ardboe area and were detained under the Terrorism Act this evening.

A police spokesperson said they have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The senior detective was off duty when he was shot several times after coaching a boys football team at a sports centre in Omagh.

A number of people have already been charged with his attempted murder and other offences linked to the attack.