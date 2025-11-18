Advertisement

Two men arrested tonight in connection with Caldwell shooting

  • 18 November 2025
John Caldwell survived the murder bid in 2023.
WeAre Tyrone - 18 November 2025
DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February 2023 have made two arrests.

Two men – aged 37 and 73 – were arrested in the Ardboe area and were detained under the Terrorism Act this evening.

A police spokesperson said they have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The senior detective was off duty when he was shot several times after coaching a boys football team at a sports centre in Omagh.

A number of people have already been charged with his attempted murder and  other offences linked to the attack.

