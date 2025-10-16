Two men assaulted during suspected ‘drugs row’ in Omagh

POLICE are investigating after two men were allegedly subjected to a brutal assault in Omagh last week.

The incident took place in the Castle Street area on October 6, with reports that the violence may be linked to a series of related incidents, including windows being smashed in both Castle Street and Strathroy on October 7 and 8.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one man was arrested in connection with the assault but has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

“Police are investigating a report of a serious assault in Castle Street, Omagh, on October 6.

“One male was injured and police have arrested one male who has since been released on bail to allow police to conduct their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

However, local sources told the Ulster Herald that men were savagely attacked at a property in Castle Street by three individuals in a row over drugs. Both men were later hospitalised with their injuries.

Following the assault, windows in Castle Street and Strathroy were smashed in what is believed to have been a retaliatory attack. A large crowd gathered in Strathroy, prompting police to remove the occupants of one house from the area for safety reasons.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended a property in Castle Street in the early hours of Wednesday, October 8, where a window was found to be broken. “Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this,” they added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses can contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 50 of 8/10/25, or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport