Two men charged after massive drugs seizure in Strabane

TWO men are due in court today in connection with a massive drugs seizure in Strabane yesterday.

The PSNI said cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.4m was seized during the operation.

Police said two floors of a building in the town were full of cannabis plants.

A PSNI spokesperson said police have charged two men in connection with the drugs seizure.

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old have been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning.