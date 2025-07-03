BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Two men charged after massive drugs seizure in Strabane

  • 3 July 2025
A police photo of some of the cannabis plants seized yesterday.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 July 2025
TWO men are due in court today in connection with a massive drugs seizure in Strabane yesterday.

The PSNI said cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.4m was seized during the operation.

Police said two floors of a building in the town were full of cannabis plants.

A PSNI spokesperson said police have charged two men in connection with the drugs seizure.

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old have been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning.

