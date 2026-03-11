Two men found dead at house in Garvaghey area last night

THE bodies of two men are understood to have been found last night at a house in the Garvaghey area between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The alarm is believed to have been raised yesterday evening.

Last night, the PSNI said their officers were at the scene of two ‘sudden deaths’ in the Garvaghy Road area near Omagh.

A police spokesperson said the Garvaghy Road was closed and the public was asked to avoid the area.

“An update will be issued in due course,” added the spokesperson.

Local sources said both of the bodies found were male.

Forensic officers

It is understood the emergency services were alerted about the deaths around 6pm yesterday.

Forensic officers arrived to carry out an examination of the scene.

There are no further details yet about the deaths.