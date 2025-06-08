Two elderly men injured in Clogher crash

TWO men in their 80s and 90s were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Clogher on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the collision which occurred on the Ballymagowan Road at approximately 4.20pm on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, and the passenger, a man in his 90s, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Inspector Morton of the PSNI said, “We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Saturday, June 7, of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, and medical assistance was provided at the scene.”

He added, “The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and the accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services but has now fully reopened to road users. Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of, the collision.”

The police have asked anyone with information, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 955 07/06/25.