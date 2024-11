TWO men who have sadly passed away following a collision in Co. Donegal yesterday have been named locally.

The men, believed to be from Castlederg, have been named as friends Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith.

Both men, who were in their 30s, died when the Ford Focus car they were travelling in was involved in a direct collision with a Kia Sportage in the village of Liscooley in Donegal at around 10pm last night.

Advertisement

Three other victims were injured in the crash, with a man and woman, both aged in their 70’s, rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The collision occurred on a straight stretch of the N15, with Gardai officers now trying to determine what caused the crash.

The head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, launched an appeal for any witnesses in the area at the time of the crash to contact Gardai.

He said, “We would like to contact members of the public who have already been in contact with us in relation to the collision.

“However, we would appeal to anybody who was driving between Stranorlar and Castlefin from 9.30pm to 10pm and may have witnessed anything to contact Gardai.”