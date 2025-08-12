Two more men charged in connection with John Caldwell attack

TWO men have been charged with offences linked to the attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell in 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot a number of times as he finished a training session with a boys football team at a sports centre in Omagh in February 2023.

He sustained serious injuries but survived the attack, before retiring from the PSNI last year.

A number of people have already been charged with offences related to the attack on the police officer.

Earlier this week two more men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in the Stewartstown area and a man aged 25 was arrested in west Belfast during police operations on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson this evening said both men have been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.