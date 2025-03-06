This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Two more people being questioned about Dungannon murder released

  • 6 March 2025
Two more people being questioned about Dungannon murder released
Adam Krzan had lived in Dungannon for many years.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 March 2025
Less than a minute

A man and woman being questioned about the murder of Adam Krzan in Dungannon last week have been released.

Mr Krzan, 71, who was originally from Poland but who had lived in Dungannon for many years, died shortly after he was found with serious injuries at a flat in the town on February 27.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Advertisement

Two were released earlier this week and police today said a 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the murder to contact investigating officers.

Related posts:

Man murdered in Dungannon last night was in his 70s, say police Video: Police provide more details about Dungannon murder victim One of three men arrested over Dungannon murder released on bail

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn