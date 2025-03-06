Two more people being questioned about Dungannon murder released

A man and woman being questioned about the murder of Adam Krzan in Dungannon last week have been released.

Mr Krzan, 71, who was originally from Poland but who had lived in Dungannon for many years, died shortly after he was found with serious injuries at a flat in the town on February 27.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Two were released earlier this week and police today said a 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the murder to contact investigating officers.