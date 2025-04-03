Two people arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

TWO people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a pensioner in Dungannon in February.

Adam Krzan, 71, died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.

The pensioner was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.

Several people were arrested in the days after the murder.

Police said two more people were arrested this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr said: “In conjunction with our colleagues in Tactical Support Group, two searches were carried out in the Dungannon area this morning.

“As a result, two men were arrested and a number of items, including a vehicle, were seized.

“A 33 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A second man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice. Both men remain in custody at this time.”

The PSNI have renewed an appeal for information about Mr Krzan’s murder.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone with information which would assist with our ongoing investigation to call us on 101, quoting 1576 of 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage – including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage – can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org