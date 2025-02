Two scrambler bikes have been seized by police in Strabane.

The bikes were seized yesterday afternoon while PSNI officers were conducting patrols in the Ballycolman Estate following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A police spokesperson two people have been cautioned for a number of motoring-related offences.

“Enquires are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

“If you need to make a report about any issue, call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”