Two people hospitalised following Mountfield collision

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Mountfield.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call about the incident at 5:14pm this afternoon and dispatched two emergency crews to the scene on the Greencastle Road.
An ambulance service spokesperson said, “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to the South West Acute Hospital.”
Their current condition is not known.
