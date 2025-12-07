Two people hospitalised following three vehicle collision

TWO PEOPLE have been hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles outside Mountfield yesterday evening (December 6).

Police have reopened the road and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision.

Sergeant McAleavey said: “We received a report of the three-vehicle collision, on the Barony Road, just before 4.40pm.

“One of the drivers remains in hospital today, Sunday 7th December, where he is receiving treatment for injuries which, although serious, are not believed to be life threatening.

“The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information – including dashcam footage – to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1051 of 06/12/25.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”