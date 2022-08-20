Two people taken to hospital after serious crash in Dromore

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Tummery Road in Dromore on Saturday morning.

One of the victims in the single vehicle crash was taken by Air Ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with the other taken to Enniskillen.

Police reopened the road on Saturday afternnon, after it was closed for several hours.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they were called at 8.24am.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board to the incident,” said a spokesperson for the emergency service.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was taken to RVH by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.”