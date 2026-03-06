Two sites under consideration for new business park in Omagh

OMAGH is poised to gain a new industrial development park as part of the £250 million Mid-South West Growth Deal, which is investing in economic growth across the region.

Two sites – at Ballinamullin and near the Derry Road – are being considered, with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Invest NI in ongoing discussions to bring the plans to fruition.

The initiative aims to address longstanding concerns over limited local industrial funding and to support green and renewable energy industries in the area.

Figures have shown that council areas west of the Bann, including Omagh, receive far less than those in the vicinity of Belfast.

Alison McCullagh, chief executive of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said that the Mid South West Growth Deal would result in the region of £250 million being shared between the three councils involved, including Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster.

“One of the projects is around the development of industrial land. It will be on a site that is ready for a business to locate, even though there will be a lead-in time before this is completed,” she said.

“There will be a focus on green and renewable energy due to the wider commitments to that. This is something that we are confident about and the other thing that we have done in terms of our development is recognising the need for different kinds of industrial uses and zoning.”

A so-called ‘Call for Sites’ was issued by the council as part of its work on the Local Development Plan and identified a need for land for different types of industrial uses.

Plans for the new industrial facility were discussed as part of last week’s meeting about the future challenges being faced by Omagh town centre.

Among the speakers at that event was Ethna McNamee, western regional manager of Invest NI in Omagh. She said that Invest NI had long recognised the need for industrial land and investment locally, and that they had identified Omagh as an area where new ground for industry is required.

“Industrial land is really resource-intensive and requires significant budget and time to achieve. We simply didn’t get the money from Government to do that,” she said. “But we (Invest NI) remain committed to looking at the opportunity to work alongside the council to look at ways to secure industrial land. We are very aware of the need for industrial land here.”

Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that the acquisition of the new industrial land needed to be given priority in 2026. He said that the funding, as part of the Growth Deal, was an important factor and had good potential to be delivered.

Gortrush Industrial Estate and Doogary Industrial Estate on the Bankmore Road are currently the two central locations for industry locally.