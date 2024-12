TWO people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Dromore earlier today.

Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Tummery Road, Dromore, shortly after 10.35am today.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for a time but has now re-opened.