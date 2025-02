Families of three more victims of the Omagh bombing will today get the chance to tell their story at the inquiry into the atrocity.

The current stage of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry involves testimonies from relatives and friends of those killed in the 1998 Real IRA attack.

Thirty one people, including unborn twins, were killed when a huge car bomb exploded at Market Street in Omagh on August 15, 1998.

The victims remembered today during the inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh will be Brenda Logue, Jolene Marlow and Brian McCrory.

Seventeen-year-old Brenda was with her mother and grandmother on the day of the bombing and left the SD Kells clothing shop to see what was happening outside when she was caught up in the explosion.

She played Gaelic football and was a pupil at secondary school in Carrickmore.

Her exam results arrived two days after her death and she had been planning to study leisure and tourism at college.

Jolene, who was also 17, was killed while in Omagh with her sister and her great aunt.

A talented Gaelic footballer, her team had won the Tyrone county championship 10 days earlier.

She was buried on the day that her A-level results came out, confirming her university place to study physiotherapy.

Brian, 54, was in Omagh on the day of the bombing to buy paint to redecorate his home when he was caught up in the blast.

His son had helped at the hospital after the bombing, unaware that Brian was among the dead.

Police had to take fingerprints from a crane at the family’s business in order to identify Brian’s body.

The testimonies of the victims’ families will continue at the Strule Arts Centre tomorrow and on Friday.