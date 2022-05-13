Two Tyrone bank branches to permanently close this year

DANSKE bank branches in Cookstown and Fivemiletown will soon become the latest casualties in a long line of rural bank closures which continues to hit towns and villages across Tyrone.

Both branches will close permanently at 12.30pm on September 16, 2022.

The ATM at Cookstown will be unavailable from September 16, 2022, while the ATM at Fivemiletown will be unavailable from January 31, 2023.

Both branches are set to shut before the year is out, leaving many customers across the county with no other choice but to make alternative banking arrangements.

They will join customers of various other banking branches across Tyrone, including in Omagh, Dungannon, Strabane, and Ballygawley, who have become victims of this growing trend of rural bank closures, as more-and-more people turn to online banking, making in-branch banking increasingly redundant.

However, many still rely on in-branch banking, therefore the Consumer Council is urging Danske Bank customers to review their banking needs.

Scott Kennerley, director of financial and postal services at the Consumer Council, said, “Whilst many consumers are choosing to access their banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone, there are still many who rely on face–to–face banking through their local branch.

“Our research shows that 21 per-cent of consumers have been affected by a bank branch closing in the last three years, with almost half of those affected saying it had a major impact on them and the local community.

“Before each branch closes, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences, and liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available to them. If the bank is unable

to meet these needs, consumers may wish to switch their accounts.”

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources to assist consumers. Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice, by calling freephone number ‘0800 121 6022′, or by emailing ‘contact@consumercouncil.org.uk’.