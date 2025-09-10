Two-vehicle crash on the Cookstown to Dungannon road

THERE has been a crash this afternoon on the Cookstown to Dungannon road.
The PSNI said motorists should expect delays following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road with the junction of the Agharan Road.
“Motorists should seek alternative routes for their journey,” said a police spokesperson.
There are no further details yet about the collision, and whether there have been any injuries.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)