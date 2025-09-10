BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  • 10 September 2025
Two-vehicle crash on the Cookstown to Dungannon road
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 September 2025
THERE has been a crash this afternoon on the Cookstown to Dungannon road.

The PSNI said motorists should expect delays following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road with the junction of the Agharan Road.

“Motorists should seek alternative routes for their journey,” said a police spokesperson.

There are no further details yet about the collision, and whether there have been any injuries.

