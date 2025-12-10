Two women arrested in Sion Mills after drugs found in car

TWO women were arrested in Sion Mills last night for drug-related and motoring offences.

PSNI officers also seized an uninsured vehicle the two women were travelling in.

A police spokesperson said officers were on patrol on Melmount Road, as part of Operation Season’s Greetings when, shortly before 8.30pm, they were alerted to a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

A check of the vehicle showed it was uninsured.

Officers stopped the vehicle and it was searched. A quantity of suspected cannabis was located within it.

The female driver, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink or drugs, possession of a Class B controlled drug and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

She remains in custody at this time.

A female passenger, also aged 28, was also arrested for offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug and obstructing police.

She has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

A second passenger, a male, will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a drug-related offence.

The police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

“This is an example of a great proactive detection by our District Support Officers, working together with local Strabane Neighbourhood officers on the ground, in their local community to keep people safe.

“As we continue with our patrols in the District we also appeal to the public if you see anything of concern on the road report it to us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”