Two women honoured for their work at Tyrone agricultural show

TWO young women with strong ties to the Clogher Valley Show have been recognised for their hard work and commitment.

Ellie-May Johnston, from Fintona, was named the winner of the 2025 Clogher Valley Show Bursary Award, presented in memory of the late Captain RH Lowry, OBE, former President of the Show.

She received a commemorative plaque and a cheque for £1,000 from Captain Lowry’s son, Nicholas Lowry, the current Show chair.

The bursary, awarded annually, supports a local first-year agricultural student as they progress in their studies.

Ellie-May is currently undertaking a BSc (Hons) degree in Sustainable Agriculture with Business & Land Management Pathways at Greenmount College. She has already shown her commitment to the show, volunteering in the office and serving as a steward in the cattle section.

Meanwhile, Jill Liggett, from Clogher, received the Young Person’s Award, taking home the Arthur Thompson Memorial Trophy.

The award, presented by Nicholas Lowry and show secretary Ruth Montgomery, is designed to encourage youth involvement and recognise dedicated volunteers.

Jill, a final-year student at Queen’s University Belfast, has given her time generously to the show for several years, working in the office and stewarding in the cattle field.