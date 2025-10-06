BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Two women honoured for their work at Tyrone agricultural show

  • 6 October 2025
Ellie-May Johnston from Fintona, winner of the 2025 Clogher Valley Show Bursary Award, in memory of Captain R.H. Lowry, OBE, former President of Clogher Valley Show, receiving a plaque and cheque for £1,000 from his son, Nicholas Lowry, show chairman. The bursary is awarded each year to a local first year agricultural student, to help them further their studies. Ellie-May is studying for a BSc. Hons. degree in Sustainable Agicultural with Business & Land Management Pathways at Greenmount College. She helped in the show office and was a steward in the cattle section. Included is Ruth Montgomery, secretary Clogher Valley Show.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 October 2025
TWO young women with strong ties to the Clogher Valley Show have been recognised for their hard work and commitment.

Ellie-May Johnston, from Fintona, was named the winner of the 2025 Clogher Valley Show Bursary Award, presented in memory of the late Captain RH Lowry, OBE, former President of the Show.

She received a commemorative plaque and a cheque for £1,000 from Captain Lowry’s son, Nicholas Lowry, the current Show chair.

The bursary, awarded annually, supports a local first-year agricultural student as they progress in their studies.

Ellie-May is currently undertaking a BSc (Hons) degree in Sustainable Agriculture with Business & Land Management Pathways at Greenmount College. She has already shown her commitment to the show, volunteering in the office and serving as a steward in the cattle section.

Meanwhile, Jill Liggett, from Clogher, received the Young Person’s Award, taking home the Arthur Thompson Memorial Trophy.

Jill Liggett, Clogher, winner of the Young Person’s Award at the Clogher Valley Show, receiving the Arthur Thompson Memorial Trophy, from Nicholas Lowry, show chairman and Ruth Montgomery, show secretary. The annual award, is to encourage young people to volunteer at the show. Jill, a final year student at Queen’s University, Belfast, has volunteered in the show office and as a steward in the cattle field, for a number of years.

The award, presented by Nicholas Lowry and show secretary Ruth Montgomery, is designed to encourage youth involvement and recognise dedicated volunteers.

Jill, a final-year student at Queen’s University Belfast, has given her time generously to the show for several years, working in the office and stewarding in the cattle field.

