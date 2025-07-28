Two wreaths stolen from war memorial in Strabane

POLICE in Strabane are investigating the theft of two wreaths from the Strabane Cenotaph on Derry Road in the town.

The wreaths are believed to have occurred sometime between 10pm last night and 9.30am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.

“We are also appealing to anyone who was in the area, and noticed any suspicious activity, or to anyone who may have relevant footage, including dash cam, to contact police in Strabane quoting serial number CW 834 of 28/07/25.

“You can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org”