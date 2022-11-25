Tyrone-born nurse announces largest ever strike action

THE Tyrone-born head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has laid the blame for next month’s two day strike action at the feet of the UK Government.

Nurses are set to walk out across the North and UK on December 15 and December 20, in a dispute over pay. It’s believed to be their largest-ever action.

The Government has said the 19 per cent pay rise demanded by nurses was unaffordable.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen who was born and reared in Carrickmore, confirmed the two-day strike on Friday, saying the Government had been given ample time to respond.

“Ministers have had more than two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice that they would strike for the first time,” said Ms Cullen.

“My offer of formal negotiations was declined and instead ministers have chosen strike action. They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute.

“Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”

The RCN has said strike action will happen in phases, meaning more strike dates “could be announced after initial action in December, if governments fail to enter into formal negotiations. They have the power and means to stop strikes at any point but have chosen to go down this route”.

The union said that while the dispute is over pay, patient safety is also “being compromised” by staffing levels.

A statement from the RCN added, “So far, our meetings with the UK government have seen ministers sidestep the serious issues of NHS pay and patient safety. Meanwhile, plans for strike action in Scotland have been paused after the Scottish government decided to return to the negotiating table to avert strikes. There is no functioning government in Northern Ireland. Welsh ministers have not yet agreed to meet, despite our requests.”