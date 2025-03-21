Tyrone campaigner claims PIP cuts ‘callous attack’ on vulnerable

A PROMINENT disability rights campaigner in Tyrone has warned that proposed changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will push more disabled people into poverty, calling the government’s approach “heartbreaking.”

PIP is a vital benefit for those under state pension age who require support with daily activities or mobility due to a long-term illness or disability.

While social security is devolved to local ministers, Northern Ireland has historically mirrored UK-wide policies due to financial constraints.

The UK Government unveiled plans on Tuesday aimed at reducing spending on health and disability benefits.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced stricter criteria for PIP eligibility, requiring claimants to score a minimum of four points in one category to qualify for the daily living element.

Critics argue this move will leave thousands without essential financial support.

Dermot Devlin, a well-known disability activist from Greencastle, said he was left ‘almost in tears’ while watching Kendall’s speech in the House of Commons.

“I had to turn it off because it was too much,” he said. “They presented it as good news, but anyone who is disabled knows it’s absolutely devastating for our community. It might not affect me now, but we don’t know the full extent of these changes yet. Next year, I could be impacted. I’m just lost for words.”

Mr Devlin also expressed concern about growing public hostility toward disabled people, which he believes has been fuelled by the government’s rhetoric.

“Public opinion is getting nastier towards disabled people, and the way the government has spoken this week is heartbreaking,” he added.

“PIP isn’t a luxury – it’s a lifeline. Take it away, and you’re pushing disabled people, including myself, further into poverty. I’ve never felt more pushed away from being a member of society.”

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley also strongly condemned the proposed cuts, calling them a “shameful attack on the most vulnerable.”

“This week’s announcement to cut billions from disability benefits is a callous decision that will devastate those who rely on this support to survive,” she said. “Austerity is a political choice. If there’s money for weapons of war, there’s money to support those in need.”

She added, “Whether it’s the Tories or Labour in charge, it’s clear their priority is the wealthy elite, not the people struggling through no fault of their own.”