Civic buildings in Tyrone are to be lit up next month to raise awareness of a condition close to the heart of a local councillor.

The Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House, Dungannon, and The Bridewell, Magherafelt, were originally due to be lit up in red on January 26 as part of Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day.

However, it wasn’t to be in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

The condition is named after Japanese paediatrician Tomisaku Kawasaki who, in 1967, discovered the rare inflammatory disease.

Letting people know about the little-known condition is something that means a lot to Councillor Malachy Quinn, as his young daughter Ellie became gravely ill back in May 2023, and she had to spend over three weeks in hospital.

Thankfully, she did make a full recovery, and the SDLP representative on Mid Ulster District Council is now anxious to shine a light – quite literally – on the condition.

At a recent Policy & Resources committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, Coalisland-based Cllr Quinn said: “We were to light the properties for Kawasaki Disease last month. It was the Sunday after the storm, and I think the wise decision was to postpone that event.

“Have we a date in mind to redo that and do the publicity for it as well?”

Head of Strategic Services & Engagement, Joseph McGuckin replied: “I just don’t have the detail with me, but certainly we will plan to mark that and I’ll make sure to confirm that.”

Cllr Quinn, who is the chair of that committee, had requested the illumination of the iconic civic properties at the previous Policy & Resources committee meeting.

Addressing fellow councillors just over a year ago, the Torrent DEA representative commented: “I know most people in this chamber will never have heard about this disease, but it is an important message that we need to get out to the public.

“The symptoms [are] high temperature, sore throat, swollen glands, red/purple fingers, rash.

“This is a disease that is not well known, but it can cause massive damage to a child who catches it. It’s a condition that the public as a whole should know more about.”

The recommendation to reschedule the illumination of the civic properties to raise awareness of Kawasaki Disease was proposed by council vice chairman, Councillor Wesley Brown, and seconded by Councillor Córa Corry.

Meanwhile, the civic properties will be lit up in purple to mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month on March 3, at the request of Brainwaves NI.

Brainwaves NI is Northern Ireland’s only volunteer-led brain tumours research and support charity.

They will also be illuminated in pink on April 24, to mark global Intergenerational Week, at the request of Linking Generations NI.

The three properties were lit up in green on February 12, at the request of OG Cancer NI, a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by oesophago-gastric cancer, to mark OG Cancer Awareness Month.