Tyrone Councils open books of condolence for Creeslough tragedy

An online book of condolence has been opened by Mid Ulster District Council in memory of the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said, “The people of Mid Ulster have many connections with Donegal and we are deeply saddened by the heart-breaking tragedy that has befallen the community of Creeslough.

We are grieving for the victim’s families and the wider community during this incredibly difficult time. Many of our villages in Mid Ulster are rural just like Creeslough and we feel deeply the devastating impact this has had for all the residents of the village and its wider community.”

You can sign the online book here : https://www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence

Derry City and Strabane District Council have also opened a book of condolence in memory of the tragedy.

The book is available to be signed at the Guildhall in Derry.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed in a gas explosion at a service station in Creeslough Co Donegal over the weekend.

Mayor Duffy said the people of the North West were heartbroken at the tragedy and wanted to show their support for the community in Cresslough.

Mayor Duffy said, “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough. There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

“Our hearts are sore for the victim’s families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss. It’s a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable. On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to offer my condolences and sympathy to all those affected.”