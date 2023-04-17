Tyrone couple ‘pinching themselves’ after winning dream home

A DUNGANNON couple have said that they feel ‘very lucky’ after winning a house in a draw held by Club Eirne in Co Fermanagh last week.

Cathal and Cora McErlean – who got married in December and set off on their honeymoon to Las Vegas and Cancun in January – described their unexpected stroke of good fortune as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘life-changing’.

Cathal, a graphic designer and retired hurler with Dungannon’s Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club said, “To be honest, I’ve been pinching myself for the last few days, waking up wondering if it was a dream!

“I was asked to buy a ticket, and having sold tickets for the hurling club before, I couldn’t say no as it was for such a good cause.”

Cathal and Cora are very much set on moving to Fermanagh following their big win, which has worked out conveniently as Cora, who is originally from Clonoe and works as a children’s ICU nurse in Belfast’s Royal Victoria hospital, has family living there.

The ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ competition was held online by Club Eirne in aid of Fermanagh GAA and has raised almost £1 million towards a new Gaelic Games centre.

Club Eirne is a voluntary organisation who raise funds in support of and to promote gaelic games, culture and life-long participation in Fermanagh GAA.

The house which was prized to the lucky couple is a stunning new-build family home in the heart of Fermanagh, based in Drumgarrow Village on the Coa Road in Enniskillen.