A Tyrone couple has been left heartbroken after their family home was ransacked by burglars while they were away at a cancer treatment centre.

Noel and Hilary Kerr, who have lived in their home on the Rarone Road at Gortaclare for more than 40 years, returned on Monday evening to find their cherished belongings stolen and their house in chaos.

Among the stolen items were an engagement ring and a ring given to Mr Kerr by his late mother –items of immense sentimental value.

The thieves gained entry by removing a glass pane from the back door before systematically turning over every room in search of valuables.

The couple’s ordeal is part of a spate of burglaries that struck homes across Tyrone and Armagh on the same day, including in Ballygawley and Aughnacloy.

The PSNI is treating the incidents as potentially linked and has issued an urgent appeal for CCTV or dash-cam footage from the affected areas.

An emotional Mr Kerr (70) said those who came into their home on Monday night knew exactly what they were looking for.

He urged people to become more aware of their security.

“My wife and I had just come back from a cancer centre where she is being treated for cancer.

“We went into the house and were confronted by a terrible scene.

“Every room, wardrobe and box, was turned over by these burglars,” he said.

“It was terrible. We feel so bad. Some good friends came in and helped us to tidy up, but you feel that your home isn’t your own anymore.

“People need to be aware how vulnerable their homes are when they’re away.”

‘SENTIMENTAL VALUE’

“We’ve lost a number of rings which were of immense sentimental value.

“We don’t care about the value of them, but just want them back.”

Noel and his wife built the house when they got married 43 years ago.

He says that they have been devastated by what has happened.

“It’s very scary when you get a bit older and something like this happens,” he added.

“My wife could have been in bed when the house was broken into.

“People need to be more aware of their home security and how vulnerable their houses are.”

The family have issued a call for people to install home security measures aimed at potentially deterring burglars.

They say the cameras and other security technology is now essential, not only for businesses but also private homes.

‘BEDROOMS RIFLED THROUGH’

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report at around 6.20pm on Monday that a property had been entered in the Rarone Road area of Gortaclare.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Entry was gained via the rear of the house and a number of bedrooms had been rifled through.

“It’s understood items of jewellery were taken.

“At approximately 6.45pm police received a report of a second burglary in the Fair Green area of Ballygawley.

“A sum of money, jewellery and keys were taken.”

Then, a third report was received at around 8.35pm of a burglary in the Aughnaree Manor area of Aughnacloy.

“Entry was gained through a back door by smashing a pane of glass. Jewellery was stolen,” the detective added.

There were further burglaries on the same day in Caledon and the Tynans area of Armagh.