Tyrone doctor ‘lived a life full of goodness and caring’

THERE were warm tributes at the funeral of ‘caring’ and ‘dedicated’ GP and mother of two, Dr Áine McShane, at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, on Saturday.

The well-respected General Practitioner (GP) worked at Moy Health Centre for over 30 years. She was described as a ‘dedicated’ doctor who never stopped learning and always cared deeply for her family and patients.

Dr McShane moved to Dungannon after completing her GP training at Queen’s University Belfast, where she met her husband, Tony Duffy. The couple had twin daughters, Aideen and Oonagh, in 1998.

Outside of her professional life, Dr McShane led a healthy and active lifestyle. She had many interests, including travel, hill walking, skiing, and cycling. She especially enjoyed going on European cycling trips with her daughters and husband.

A talented musician in her youth, Dr. McShane played the clarinet with the Irish Youth Orchestra. She even had the privilege of performing at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York.

Dr McShane passed away last Thursday evening surrounded by her loving family after a two-year battle with cancer.

Upon the news of her death, tributes poured in on social media.

One of the tributes came from her former workplace, Moy Health Centre, where she worked as a GP from 1991 until she was forced to retire due to ill health two years ago.

A spokesperson for Moy Health Centre shared, “It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Dr. Áine McShane. Áine passed away this morning surrounded by her loving family at home. She will be missed by her patients and all the staff here at the health centre.”

One of Dr McShane’s former patients shared their condolences, “Such a lovely lady and consummate professional. Every interaction I had with Dr McShane always had patient care at the centre of everything. Her loss will be felt within the Moy community and further afield. My sincerest sympathies to her family and friends and all the staff at Moy Health Centre.”

A former colleague added, “Such sad news. I worked with Áine years ago at the Health Centre. She was a beautiful person, so kind, and such an exceptional doctor who cared deeply about her patients. Deepest sympathy to all her family, friends, and work colleagues.”

During Dr McShane’s Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, on Saturday, Fr. Kevin Donaghy described her as someone with a passion for the outdoors who loved hill walking and found great satisfaction in her career and continuous learning.

He also noted that being a mother was where Dr McShane found her greatest joy, and she was ‘immensely proud’ of her twin daughters, Aideen and Oonagh.

Fr Donaghy remarked, “Dr McShane will be fondly remembered for her absolute competence in her profession. She had a hunger for learning and advancing her skills long after finishing her training to be a GP. She even helped other GPs with their training later in her career and never stopped her education.”

He added, “Áine’s other great passion was her family, and she was immensely proud of her daughters, Oonagh and Aideen. She lived a life full of goodness and caring, and I hope there are plenty of hills in heaven that she can climb, with a café on the other side where she can rest and put the world to rights.”

Following the Requiem Mass, Dr McShane’s remains were cremated at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.