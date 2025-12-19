Tyrone faces 20-year wait as new rail plans focus on the east

CAMPAIGNERS have warned that Tyrone faces decades more without rail access, after new feasibility studies revealed that restoring the Derry–Portadown line – with stops in Omagh and Strabane – could take 20 years to complete, the longest timeline of any proposed rail project in the North.

Translink, in partnership with the UK Department for Transport (DfT) and supported by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), has published feasibility studies for four major rail schemes aimed at transforming Northern Ireland’s rail network.

However, critics warn that the plans heavily favour the east of the Bann, leaving the west under-served for decades. While the report presents a strong case for investment in a modern and sustainable rail network, Steve Bradley, chair of of campaign group ‘Into The West’, said the plans ‘entirely fail to deliver regional balance’.

“Only one rail project is being progressed in the entire western half of NI, while multiple new lines and stations are being added in the east. Of the 54 current rail stations in NI, only three are in the west of the Bann and 51 in the east. These proposals will see the east’s stations rise to over 60 before a single new one is added in the west.

“That is the complete opposite of regional balance.”

Mr Bradley also highlighted the proposed timeline for restoring rail to Tyrone, warning it could leave the region without service for decades.

“They’re proposing ten years just for planning permission and 20 years before anything is up and running. This is the longest timescale of any rail project in NI, showing again that Belfast and the East remain the priority. With Northern Ireland’s poor track record for project delivery, a 20-year plan will realistically take even longer, pushing this project well into the second half of this century.

“The Derry–Portadown line risks becoming yet another A5 – talk without delivery, condemning another generation in Tyrone without rail access.”

Mr Bradley called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Minister Liz Kimmins to take action.

“These proposals are extremely limited for the West. Even the one project proposed has been put on such a long timescale that it feels like it’s parked in the ‘will never happen’ box. Minister Kimmins and the Department need to stop the endless cheap talk about regional balance and start delivering on it – beginning with a credible and expedited plan for bringing rail back to Tyrone.”

Government officials emphasise the potential benefits of the plans, saying the projects could double passenger numbers, drive economic growth and support Northern Ireland’s net zero goals. Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE, Minister of State for Rail, described the schemes as a “bold vision” for the future, while the Infrastructure Minister highlighted the cross-border connectivity benefits.

Ms Kimmins said, “Integration with cross-border services and the proposed enhancements set out as part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review will help to enable seamless travel across Ireland, strengthening economic and social ties and ensuring that there is enhanced connectivity across the island.”