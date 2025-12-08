Tyrone farmer condemned after horrifying neglect uncovered

A TYRONE farmer has been branded ‘a shame to the profession’ after inspectors uncovered what a judge described as ‘horrifying’ scenes of neglect on his property — including animal carcasses in pens, pigs drinking urine, livestock left sick and untreated, and animals standing in sodden, filthy bedding.

Sean Doran (61), of Finulagh Road, Castlecaulfield, pleaded guilty to six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, three charges of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure adequate animal welfare, failing to produce a record of veterinary care, and failing to dispose of an animal carcass properly.

The charges span a two-year period, dating from February 2023 to April 2024.

During a hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court today, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said that, between February 2023 and October 2025, inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) carried out multiple visits to Doran’s farm and discovered a series of infringements, including animals kept in inadequate conditions and livestock that were sick and not properly cared for.

During an inspection in February 2023, inspectors found animal skeletons and carcasses in a pen where livestock was kept.

On later visits, inspectors found animals housed with improper, sodden bedding, and several animals – including calves and sheep — suffering from scalding on their legs and appearing sickly.

Inspectors also reported that numerous pens were unclean and contained dangerous objects, including metal and old gates. On one occasion, pigs were found drinking urine, while calves had insufficient water and faeces in their feed. A number of animals were sickly, suffering from diarrhoea and other health issues.

Pigs were also left to roam freely around the farm and had access to the road. When questioned, Doran told inspectors the pigs were ‘free-range’. During one visit, a pig was found eating a plastic bag.

Doran was given a number of opportunities to clean up the farm and improve conditions, but across multiple inspections and notices, staff concluded that the required work had not been carried out to an acceptable standard.

Speaking at Dungannon Magistrates Court, Doran’s solicitor said his client had made efforts to address the issues on the farm, including transferring control of the property to his son, a process that was currently underway.

He added that Doran accepted he’should have done better’ in caring for the animals and the farm. The solicitor said his client had ‘taken his eye off the ball’ due to personal circumstances, including health and other issues. He also explained that Doran believed the carcasses had been dug up by animals rather than left to die in the pen.

District Judge Francis Rafferty observed that he believed Doran was a ‘shame to the profession’ of farming and that his actions showed a complete and total disregard for the animals in his care.

The judge said, “Nobody made you do this profession, Mr Doran. You brought these animals in and had responsibility for their care, and you showed total disregard for them and their welfare.

“Your actions are a shame on the profession, and the pictures of the yard and the timeline of events are horrifying.”

Doran was handed a combination order, consisting of 18 months on probation and 80 hours of community service, and a ten-year ban on owning any animal. His solicitor told the court that he requested bail to appeal the sentence which was accepted by Judge Rafferty.