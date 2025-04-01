Tyrone farmer died after being attacked by bull, inquest finds

AN inquest into the death of retired Dromore farmer Harold Gilmore today found his death was caused by trampling most likely caused by a bull.

Mr Gilmore, 81, died on July 20 last year in a field close to his home, which he owned but was rented out, on the Fintona Road, Dromore.

It was stated at the inquest he had died between the hours of 5.30pm and 9.30pm on July 20.

Mr Gilmore’s body was found by a friend, David McKinley, in the field at 9.50pm.

Mr McKinley told the inquest he had gone to check up on Mr Gilmore after he did not turn up to visit his partner earlier in the evening.

After going to Mr Gilmore’s home, Mr McKinley was told by his daughter that Mr Gilmore may have gone out to the fields.

Mr McKinley told the inquest he discovered Mr Gilmore’s body in a field close by where there were 15 cows and one bull.

Mr McKinley said the bull was standing over Mr Gilmore’s body and had its head down. He then entered the field and chased away the bull and cows and called police.

Police entered the field and removed the bull and remaining cows and allowed ambulance services to enter. A paramedic pronounced Mr Gilmore dead at the scene.

A pathologist’s report read out at the inquest said Mr Gilmore’s cause of death was from ‘unsurvivable’ chest injuries, with blunt force trauma to the chest, causing 50 rib fractures and laceration to his spleen and liver.

The report indicated that Mr Gilmore was in good health for his age and would have died within a minute of the trauma being caused and was likely unconscious at the time of his death.

Speaking at the inquest, the coroner, Joe McCrisken, said he would like to commend the bravery of the police service and people who were at the scene of the incident.

Mr McCrisken said: “So often at inquests the police and ambulance service come under criticism, but not on this occasion. I want to commend the bravery of officers who entered that field with a bull and cows in it and tried to save the life of what seemed to be a very good man.

“I will be writing to the Chief Constable about this incident about the bravery of officers on the scene.”

Mr McCrisken also said he would like to send his condolences to the friends and family of Mr Gilmore and thanked them for their time and respect during the process.

Mr McCrisken added: “I obviously didn’t know Mr Gilmore, but he seemed like a genuine and caring person, and I want to thank his family for their understanding and respect during this process.”