A TYRONE farmer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the legal opposition to the multi-million A5 scheme.

Simon Wilson, whose farmland on the Tullyrush Road, he claims, has been ‘trespassed’ on and damaged by contractors, hopes to raise funds for legal costs in opposing the A5 plans.

The member of the A5 Alliance said he wants people to see the other side of the argument.

“This scheme will take 20 acres of my land,” the farmer said.

“People just don’t understand the personal effect it will have on our businesses, our farming and on our human rights.

“The department and their contractors have not been nice people to deal with.

“They have been sending out vague letters and have not been transparent with us since they started their work.

“The contractors themselves have been trespassing on our land, excavating our fields with diggers and leaving areas of our land without grass without reimbursing us,” he added.

“The government hasn’t even waited for the outcome of the legal action before starting work and they’re just going on ahead regardless.”

Simon wants people to see the other side of the issue, and has launched the crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for legal fees to oppose the road scheme.

“While we all support an upgrade to the A5 to improve road safety, the current £2 billion plan, which is still unknown as they haven’t a clue until it’s built, is excessive and will cause unnecessary destruction to farmland and rural communities.

“At a time when our health service is in crisis, that money would be far better spent on hospitals, doctors, and nurses rather than on an overblown infrastructure project that harms local people.”

You can read more about Simon Wilson’s campaign in tomorrow’s Ulster Herald.