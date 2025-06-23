Tyrone firefighters among first graduates from new training base

A GROUP of Tyrone firefighters were among the first graduates from the new Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) training centre in Cookstown.

A total of 41 firefighters graduated from its new £50 million Learning & Development Centre last week.

Among the graduates were Tyrone firefighters Dylan McFarland, Michaela McGuigan and Gerard Kerr from Dungannon; Patrick Collins and Tiarnan Howard from Castlederg; Catherine Taggart from Omagh; Ryan Harte from Pomeroy; and Marc Welford from Clogher.

The cohort became the first group to complete all 19 weeks of intensive training at the newly- opened purpose-built facility. They will now begin their careers at fire sations across Northern Ireland.

The graduation ceremony was held at the new college, which was officially opened in May and designed to provide trainee firefighters with the skills and experience needed to respond to emergencies and protect communities.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings praised the achievement of the new recruits.

“This was a hugely important day for our 41 trainees,” he said. “They made history as the first firefighters to complete their entire training at our new college and should be extremely proud. The course is more intensive than ever, and our graduates performed exceptionally well.”

Jay Colville, chair of the NIFRS Board, added, “On behalf of the Board, I extend my congratulations to each of our new firefighters.

“This graduation marks a huge milestone for NIFRS, being the first Wholetime graduation held at our new college. I’m confident these graduates are fully prepared to protect and serve the people of Northern Ireland. We remain committed to investing in our personnel and ensuring public safety.”