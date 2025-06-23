BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tyrone firefighters among first graduates from new training base

  • 23 June 2025
Tyrone firefighters among first graduates from new training base
From left: Wholetime (Full-Time) Firefighters Gerard Kerr from Dungannon, Catherine Taggart from Omagh, Dylan McFarland from Dungannon, Tiarnan Howard from Castlederg, Ryan Harte from Pomeroy, Michaela McGuigan from Dungannon, Marc Welford from Clogher and Patrick Collins from Castlederg who graduated from NIFRS.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 23 June 2025
1 minute read

A GROUP of Tyrone firefighters were among the first graduates from the new Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) training centre in Cookstown.

A total of 41 firefighters graduated from its new £50 million Learning & Development Centre last week.

Among the graduates were Tyrone firefighters Dylan McFarland, Michaela McGuigan and Gerard Kerr from Dungannon; Patrick Collins and Tiarnan Howard from Castlederg; Catherine Taggart from Omagh; Ryan Harte from Pomeroy; and Marc Welford from Clogher.

Advertisement

The cohort became the first group to complete all 19 weeks of intensive training at the newly- opened purpose-built facility. They will now begin their careers at fire sations across Northern Ireland.

The graduation ceremony was held at the new college, which was officially opened in May and designed to provide trainee firefighters with the skills and experience needed to respond to emergencies and protect communities.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings praised the achievement of the new recruits.

“This was a hugely important day for our 41 trainees,” he said. “They made history as the first firefighters to complete their entire training at our new college and should be extremely proud. The course is more intensive than ever, and our graduates performed exceptionally well.”

Jay Colville, chair of the NIFRS Board, added, “On behalf of the Board, I extend my congratulations to each of our new firefighters.

“This graduation marks a huge milestone for NIFRS, being the first Wholetime graduation held at our new college. I’m confident these graduates are fully prepared to protect and serve the people of Northern Ireland. We remain committed to investing in our personnel and ensuring public safety.”

Related posts:

Today’s weather forecast for Co Tyrone Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn