Tyrone GAA fanatic Mary McAleer passes away

A BELOVED Strabane woman known for her passion for all things Tyrone GAA, Mary McAleer, has sadly passed away.

Mary was proud to show her support for the county’s flagship football teams and her house was painted red and white before the All-Ireland final of 2021. Former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte also once visited Mary’s house to meet her personally.

Speaking to We Are Tyrone before the 2021 final, she made a very astute prediction, stating “that our dangerman is Cathal McShane. He’s shown from the semi-final that he can get goals.” Indeed, Cathal went on to score a crucial goal in the second-half against Mayo.

Mary was also a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Her Requiem Mass will be held this Sunday at 10.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Aughabrack